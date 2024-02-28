Hyderabad cops arrest Delhi man for morphing photos, extorting girls

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime team arrested a 29-year-old man from Delhi for extorting money from girls by blackmailing them with their morphed photographs.

According to officials, the accused would befriend girls, mostly teenagers, through the social media platform Instagram and pretend to fall in love with them by slowly gaining their trust.

At his request, the victims would send their photographs which he morphed with nude images. “He then threatened to share them on social media if the victim did not recharge his mobile phone. He blackmailed the victim for several months, demanding such favours in return,” the police said.

The police said that the accused is a habitual womaniser and got into a habit of creating false social media profiles with the intention of deceiving unsuspecting women and girls.

He would reach out to random individuals through online platforms such as Instagram by sending invitations to connect, aiming to lure them into relationships that are not genuine, they added.

One such victim was from Hyderabad who lodged a complaint with the cybercrime team. The accused was arrested from Delhi. Two mobile phones were seized from him.

Police have issued a warning advising the public to be cautious about accepting random friend requests on social media and to refrain from sharing personal information and photos with unknown individuals.