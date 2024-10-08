Hyderabad cyber crime police refund Rs 21.55 lakh

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police refunded Rs 21,55,331 pertaining to two cases of cyber fraud.

The victims were cheated on the pretext of gaining returns for big investments. In the first case, the complainant lost Rs 13,50,000. The victim was convinced to make investment into NUVAMA Securities for better returns.

In the second case, a 67-year-old received a call from fraudsters who claimed to be officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The elderly man lost Rs 8,05,331 as he fell for the fraud.

In this regard, a case was registered under sections 66(C), 66(D) ITA Act & Sec 318(4),319 (2),338,336(3),340(2) BNS.

The cybercrime unit has issued a warning against cyber crimes and said, “Don’t believe in unauthorized and unknown platforms, luring huge returns in a short span of time.” The public was cautioned against downloading suspicious apps which promote cyber crime.