Hyderabad: Two held for digital fraud worth Rs 10.61 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested two individuals based in Bangalore for digital fraud. The police recovered Rs 10.61 crore from the accused, including Rs 4.62 crore usurped in this case.

The Hyderabad-based complainant on September 9 said that he was contacted by individuals posing as Mumbai police officials. The fraudsters falsely claimed that a bank account had been opened using the victim’s Aadhaar and PAN and that it was implicated in money laundering activities.

The scammers even sent fake letters from the directorate of enforcement and income tax department, demanding the victim’s financial details, including properties, deposits, shares, salary, and more. The accused were identified as Vinay Kumar S Khadke, 23, and Maruthi GH, 28.

They held a joint account in the name of Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., where Rs 4.62 crore was transferred from the victim’s account. During the operation, police seized two mobile phones used in the crime.

The fraudsters exploited financially vulnerable individuals, offering them commissions in exchange for access to their bank accounts. Once they secured access to these accounts, the accused impersonated law enforcement officials, falsely claiming the victim’s bank account was involved in money laundering. this new method fo scamming people posing as law enforcement officals has been termed as digital arrest.

Vinay and Maruthi manipulated the victim into believing that an official investigation was underway, intimidating him into transferring funds. The scammers used mule account holders to facilitate their fraudulent activities further, making the operation appear legitimate.

In this case, the two accused opened a current account with HDFC Bank in the name of Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., under the instruction of a third party who promised them commissions. The probe continues to trace the more comprehensive network involved in this fraud.