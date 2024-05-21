Hyderabad: Cyber criminals pose as officials, attempt to extort money

Hyderabad: In two separate instances, cyber fraudsters exploited the identities of officials to deceive individuals into wiring large sums of money under false pretence of crime and threatening arrest.

In one incident, a scammer allegedly threatened a businessman from Telangana using the phone number of the Director General of Police (DGP), Ravi Gupta.

According to reports, the scammer demanded Rs. 50,000 to dismiss an alleged case against the businessman. To add credibility, the scammer used a photograph of DGP Ravi Gupta as their WhatsApp profile picture. He also threatened the businessman’s daughter, claiming she was involved in a drug case.

Suspecting foul play, the businessman lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. Upon further investigation, the WhatsApp call originated from a number with a +92 country code, which is linked to Pakistan’s cyber police, according to cybercrime officials.

In another incident, cyber fraudsters impersonating as BSNL officials duped a city-based teacher into wiring Rs. 3 lakhs. The fraudsters contacted the teacher, falsely claiming his mobile number was linked to illegal activities and under surveillance by top officials

They threatened him with charges under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, coercing him to pay Rs 3,05,533 to avoid imminent arrest within two hours. Despite providing payment receipts, the teacher grew suspicious and realized he had been conned.

He reported the incident to the Hyderabad police’s cyber crime wing.

According to police, the teacher had received a call warning that his mobile number would be blocked due to alleged illegal activities. He was instructed to contact a toll-free number to complain to Alambagh police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon calling the toll-free number, a person claiming to be a sub-inspector informed him that his Aadhaar number had been used to open three bank accounts involved in illegal money laundering activities. They also threatened him with dire consequences warning that he would arrested.