Hyderabad cyber freeze Rs 4 crore to prevent cyber theft

Hyderabad: In a recent win against cybercrime, the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad successfully intercepted and froze a staggering Rs. 4.09 crore before it could reach the hands of fraudsters.

DCP Cyber Crime, D Kavitha, said, “This successful operation underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the citizens of Hyderabad from the growing threat of cybercrime.” The police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect themselves from falling prey to cyber fraud.

They emphasised the importance of verifying the source of unsolicited calls, messages, or emails before disclosing any personal or financial information.

Particular caution was issued regarding messages received through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, where scammers often lure victims with promises of easy part-time jobs or enticing offers. These fraudsters initially offer small payments to gain trust before exploiting victims into sharing sensitive information or investing more money, only to disappear without a trace.

Authorities have stressed the significance of avoiding sharing sensitive information such as bank account details, passwords, or social security numbers with strangers or unverified entities.