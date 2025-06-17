Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 37 across India, retrieve Rs 14 cr

Hyderabad: Cybercrime Hyderabad city arrested a total of 37 people across seven states of India in connection with 74 cybercrime cases in Telangana between March 9 and June 14. The Hyderabad unit refunded Rs 14,54,57,129 to the victims affected by the fraudsters.

The arrested individuals are involved in 178 cases across the country.

In the first case from January 17, the victim was lured into an investment chat group where fraudsters would provide him recommendations for high-reward, low-risk stocks. The victim continued investing as per their advice and suggestions till he discovered that the withdrawal option on the site was no longer functional. Upon realising he had been duped, the victim filed a case. At this point, he had invested Rs 1,98,25,000. Two accused – Nikhil Kaushik and Amar Sharma, both from Uttar Pradesh – were arrested. They are wanted in 37 cybercrime cases each.

A Hyderabad-based online businesswoman who sells crystals faced harassment from an unknown individual, who kept pleading to meet her under the guise of discussing purchases. After she refused to do so, he began to post vapid and vulgar comments across her online profiles, leading to a fall in her business as well as harm to her reputation. Kuna Dharmarao alias Rohit Kumar was arrested. He is also the accused in a fraud online dating scheme case.

A Rajathan-based teenager, Arbaj Khan, was arrested by police after he was accused of impersonating profiles of a senior government bureaucrat, using images and information found online. He had a prior history in two cases in Telangana.

These cases and their resolution are the result of much hard work and determination by the Hyderabad Cybercrime team.