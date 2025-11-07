Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 55 in October, recover over Rs 62L

Hyderabad: During the month of October, cybercrime police in Hyderabad registered a total of 196 FIRs and arrested 55 individuals, refunding Rs 62,34,446 to the victims.

Similarly, the Zonal cyber cells registered 130 FIRs, arrested 29 individuals and refunded Rs 18,22,818.

According to a press release, the 55 accused individuals caught by the Hyderabad police had carried out transactions of approximately Rs 107 crore through 61 bank accounts. They were involved in a total of 136 cases across India, including 45 in Telangana.

The accused were arrested from 8 different states in connection with 33 cases. Out of these, most of the cases were registered for investment /trading frauds, with 18 cases, 5 cases of digital arrest scams, 4 social media related offences, 2 business frauds and on each of credit card fraud, insurance fraud, loan fraud and job fraud.

Property seized after arrests includes 31 mobile phones, 14 cheque books, 1 passbook, 9 ATM/debit cards, 2 laptops, 3 shell company stamps and 2 SIM cards.

Public advisory

The police have asked the public to remain vigilant and not to fall victim to tactics employed by fraudsters like fake profiles of government officials, fake investment groups on social media, malicious APK files and phishing links.

The public is advised not to panic on receiving threatening video calls or messages claiming to be from CBI, RBI, ED, customs, judiciary, cybercrime police, narcotics bureau, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI, or similar agencies and to immediately report suspicious activity through the helpline number 1930 or through the official cybercrime website.