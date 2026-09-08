Hyderabad cybercrime police nab 47 fraudsters in one month

Hyderabad: In its out-of-state operations in August, the Hyderabad cybercrime police nabbed 47 fraudsters from seven states who were involved in 36 fraud cases worth Rs 17,77,59,200.

The police refunded Rs 99,79,057 to the victims. The action was taken based on complaints filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, which led to 65 First Information Reports (FIRs). Of the accused, police arrested 16 in connection with investment fraud, 12 with trading fraud, seven with social media fraud, three each with OTP fraud and impersonation, two each with job and credit card fraud, and APK file and advertisement fraud.

Among the accused, 15 were from Telangana, 14 were from Andhra Pradesh, eight in Delhi, four each in Maharashtra and Karnataka and one each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Twenty-eight mobile phones, three each cheque books and SIM cards, one each debit card, laptop, router, hard disk and iPad.

Through continuous digital monitoring and intelligence-based tracking, in the month of August alone, the Hyderabad cybercrime police identified 231 social media profiles across Facebook and Instagram that were actively operating and running 20 paid advertisements promoting videos involving minors using abusive, vulgar, obscene, or inappropriate language for gaining views, likes, followers, subscribers, and monetisation, as well as fraudulent schemes.

The cybercrime police also cracked down on suspicious advertisements offering matrimonial and marriage arrangements, private video-call services, and fraudulent job and employment opportunities, wherein users may be induced to make advance payments or disclose personal, financial, or identity-related information.