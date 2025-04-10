Hyderabad cybercrime police nab IT job fraudster

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Bangalore for duping job aspirants by offering fake IT job placements in multinational companies through Telegram.

The accused, identified as Bandi Ajay Kumar, originally a native of Cuddapah, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly cheated several individuals by posing as a job consultant, luring victims with promises of high-paying jobs in companies like Accenture.

He created fake job postings on Telegram groups and got in touch with victims through WhatsApp using professional language and tone to appear credible. He also created fake employee profiles on LinkedIn and other job portals, conducted interviews, and used internet calls to communicate.

The fraud came to light when a 25-year-old man from DD Colony, Amberpet, filed a complaint after transferring Rs 2 lakh to Ajay Kumar, believing he had secured a job with a Rs 6 lakh annual package.

However, after the payment, the accused cut all contact. A case was registered under Sections 66C, 66D of the IT Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Seized items from the accused include:

1 mobile phone

1 laptop

4 bank passbooks

3 cheque books

2 debit cards

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious of unsolicited job offers, particularly those requesting payment. “Genuine companies never ask for money for job placements,” warned the police.

Victims of cyber fraud can seek help by dialling 1930 or visiting their website.