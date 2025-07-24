Hyderabad: Cybercrime police refund Rs 99L to victims; 45 held pan India

Rs 99 lakh was returned to victims in 40 cases and a cybercrime call centre targeting US, Indian citizens was busted in the first three weeks of July.

Hyderabad: As part of a high-intensity drive against online fraud, the Cybercrime police identified 25 cybercrime cases and arrested 45 people from several states in the initial three weeks of July 2025.

In a significant relief to victims, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police processed 153 refund orders in 40 cases, securing a total refund amount of Rs 99,14,399 through court orders.

One of the biggest breakthroughs saw nine West Bengal men arrested for running a cybercrime call centre, purportedly extorting money from Indian and American citizens.

The arrested accused are now in judicial custody and have been identified as Danish Alam, Saheb Ali, Mohammed Fahad Pervez, Md Aaman Alam, Md Ishtiaque Ahmed, Mohammed Mohsin, Farid Hossain, Md Shadab Alam, and Mohammad Sonu.

As per officials, the cases of cybercrime were a mix of the following frauds:

Sl.Modus OperandiNo. of CasesNo. of Arrests
1Trading Fraud1017
2Digital Arrest Fraud11
3Part Time Job Fraud45
4Advertisement Fraud11
5Cyber Fraud/Call Centre19
6Fake Customer Care Service Fraud11
7Business Fraud15
8Matrimony Fraud11
9Vishing Fraud55
TOTAL2545

These other scams were impersonation of customer care services and false advertisements. The arrests have been carried out across state lines, highlighting the pan-India presence of these criminal outfits.

In the operations, police confiscated 9 laptops, 27 mobile phones, 2 bank passbooks, 5 debit cards, and 1 credit card belonging to the accused.

The police urged citizens to remain alert against rising online scams and shared the following precautions:

  • Be wary of schemes promising high returns in trading or investments
  • Never share OTPs, Aadhaar, or bank details without verification
  • Report any suspicious activity immediately via 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in
  • Do not click on suspicious links forwarded through WhatsApp, Telegram, or email
  • Cross-verify with concerned authorities at all times before acting on any financial appeal.

Cyberabad police requested the public to follow their official social media channels for future notices and updates.

