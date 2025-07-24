Hyderabad: Cybercrime police refund Rs 99L to victims; 45 held pan India

Hyderabad: As part of a high-intensity drive against online fraud, the Cybercrime police identified 25 cybercrime cases and arrested 45 people from several states in the initial three weeks of July 2025.

In a significant relief to victims, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police processed 153 refund orders in 40 cases, securing a total refund amount of Rs 99,14,399 through court orders.

One of the biggest breakthroughs saw nine West Bengal men arrested for running a cybercrime call centre, purportedly extorting money from Indian and American citizens.

The arrested accused are now in judicial custody and have been identified as Danish Alam, Saheb Ali, Mohammed Fahad Pervez, Md Aaman Alam, Md Ishtiaque Ahmed, Mohammed Mohsin, Farid Hossain, Md Shadab Alam, and Mohammad Sonu.

As per officials, the cases of cybercrime were a mix of the following frauds:

Sl. Modus Operandi No. of Cases No. of Arrests 1 Trading Fraud 10 17 2 Digital Arrest Fraud 1 1 3 Part Time Job Fraud 4 5 4 Advertisement Fraud 1 1 5 Cyber Fraud/Call Centre 1 9 6 Fake Customer Care Service Fraud 1 1 7 Business Fraud 1 5 8 Matrimony Fraud 1 1 9 Vishing Fraud 5 5 TOTAL 25 45

These other scams were impersonation of customer care services and false advertisements. The arrests have been carried out across state lines, highlighting the pan-India presence of these criminal outfits.

In the operations, police confiscated 9 laptops, 27 mobile phones, 2 bank passbooks, 5 debit cards, and 1 credit card belonging to the accused.

The police urged citizens to remain alert against rising online scams and shared the following precautions:

Be wary of schemes promising high returns in trading or investments

Never share OTPs, Aadhaar, or bank details without verification

Report any suspicious activity immediately via 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in

Do not click on suspicious links forwarded through WhatsApp, Telegram, or email

Cross-verify with concerned authorities at all times before acting on any financial appeal.

Cyberabad police requested the public to follow their official social media channels for future notices and updates.