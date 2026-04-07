Hyderabad Cybercrime Police registers 330 FIRs, refunds 2.55 cr in March

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police received 3,081 complaints in March this year, resulting in 54 first information reports (FIRs) being registered at the Cybercrime Police Station and 276 FIRs registered with Zonal Cyber Cells.

A total of 24 accused were arrested from across India and over Rs 2.55 crore was refunded to the victims.

Gaming fraud emerged as the most common case, followed by investment and matrimonial frauds. In one of the gaming fraud cases, a victim lost over Rs 26 crore after being lured through a fake online platform, the police said in a release.

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Out of the reported losses of Rs 4.40 crore, Rs 1.59 crore was recovered in March, with investment fraud and digital arrest scams reporting the highest losses.

Meanwhile, cyber patrol officials removed 129 fake social media profiles running illegal betting advertisements to prevent further fraud. Awareness initiatives like Cyber Simba also played a key role in spreading awareness and reducing daily complaints from 80 to 60.