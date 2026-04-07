Online betting scams rise with IPL hype, Hyderabad police warn public

A total of 494 paid advertisements and 129 social media handles have been blocked by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police in March.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 7th April 2026 6:13 pm IST|   Updated: 7th April 2026 6:17 pm IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sjjanar delivers a video message
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sjjanar

Hyderabad: With growing interest in betting during the Indian Premier League (IPL), prediction scams are on the rise, and fraudsters are using social media to circulate fake advertisement predictions for trapping innocent people into betting scams.

Several influencers have made false claims, including predictions of toss and the results of games, tricking followers into joining their channels until they are eventually introduced to the betting world.

A total of 494 paid advertisements and 129 social media handles have been blocked by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police during the last month.

Subhan Bakery

The Hyderabad City Police has warned citizens not to believe any such prediction claims or engage in suspicious web links, as such scams may result in severe monetary damage.

Cybercrime officials from Hyderabad have repeatedly reported betting fraud cases in the city, in which fraudsters make use of online platforms to lure victims. In many instances, the criminals have used schemes like investing and match prediction to trap their victims, mainly through social media.

Recently, a Hyderabad-based individual reportedly lost Rs 1.5 crore in an online betting scam, following which the police booked a case and apprehended two fraudsters involved.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Besides, authorities have also been successful in taking legal actions against betting syndicates, which used numerous SIMs and technology to commit such frauds. As per cybercrime officials, such scams often emerge in significant cricket events, including the IPL.

Besides, authorities added that legal steps would be taken against such individuals. People who become victims or notice any such scam must call 1930 or lodge complaints through their official website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 7th April 2026 6:13 pm IST|   Updated: 7th April 2026 6:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button