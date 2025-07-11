Hyderabad cybercrime unit nabs 25 in June, Rs 72L refunded

Hyderabad: In June, the Hyderabad cybercrime unit arrested 25 accused and refunded Rs 72 lakh to the victims.

Apart from this, a total of Rs 3.6 crore was refunded to victims in 64 cases during the recent National Lok Adalat held in Hyderabad, according to officials.

The victims had lost large amounts of money in stock trading, investment scams, oil dealership frauds, impersonation cases, and fake trading apps during June. The cybercrime station also received 22 cases of CSAEM (Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitative Material) from I4C through NECMEC (National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children). It transferred the cases to local police stations based on jurisdiction, which led to the arrest of suspects.

With 74 accused arrested Karnataka topped the list followed by Telangana (66), Maharashtra (53), Uttar Pradesh (36), Gujarat (35), Tamil Nadu (34), Kerala (28) Delhi (19) Andhra Pradesh (17), Rajasthan (16), West Bengal (16), Bihar (13), Punjab (12), Madhya Pradesh (7), Jammu & Kashmir (6) Daman & Diu (3), Chattisgarh (2)