Hyderabad: Cybersecurity professionals in high demand

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity professionals are now in high demand amid the growing risk of cyber attacks in the post COVID-19 era.

Remote work security risks, increasing ransomware attacks are a few factors which have propelled the demand for cyber security professionals in the present times. The annual pay package for employees in the sector, varies from Rs 3 lakh to 75 lakh based on the candidate’s experience and certification.

Cyber Security Venture Press Report, reveals that number of vacancies in the cyber security sector rose from 350 percent in 2013 to 3.5 million in 2021. Over the last two years, the cybersecurity skills gap has been increasing, and India, being the hub of talent for global IT outsourcing, should take this opportunity to its benefit.

Career paths in cybersecurity:

There are a number of areas within realm of cyber security, which are broadly classified into three

(a) management, (b) leadership roles and (c) technical jobs.

Major job opportunities for cyber security professionals

A cybersecurity professional has a lucrative career opportunities ranging from education, media, content management, investigation, law, IT services among other areas. It also consits of high paying job roles.

Major job roles in cybersecurity

Some of the major job roles in the field are, Security architect, Security Consultant, Penetration testers, Chief Information Security Officer, Cryptographer, Security Analyst and Security Engineer.

Areas of study in cybersecurity

Some of the essential areas of study in the field include Network security, Application security, Digital forensics, Data Acquisition, Governance risk, Cybercrime investigation, Security operating centre, Business continuity and disaster recovery. Cyber range labs and Cybersecurity product development.

Cybersecurity certification courses

There are number of certification courses in the field which are essential for the professional growth of a person. Some of the noteworthy platforms dealing with certification are EC Council and ISACA. Some of the examinations by EC Council are

(a) Certified Ethical Hacker (b) Certified Ethical Hacker Masterv (c) Certified SOC Analyst, (d) Certified SOC Analyst, (e) Certified Penetration Testing Professional.

A few examinations under the ISACA

(a) Certified Chief Information Security Officer, (b) Certified Chief Information Security Manager, (c) Certified in Risk and Information System Control, (d) Certified in Governance of Enterprise IT, (e) Cyber Security Practitioner.