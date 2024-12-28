Hyderabad: Cyclist hit by speeding car in Madhapur, dies on spot

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a 33-year-old cyclist was hit by a speeding car near Parvat Nagar junction in Madhapur on early Saturday morning.

Due to the impact, the cyclist’s head hit the footpath railings on the side. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh who worked in a private company. He was cycling to work at around 6:40 am when the accident took place.

According to police, the car driver has been taken into custody. A formal complaint is yet to be filed by the deceased’s family. The body has been taken for postmortem.

Incidentally, just a day ago, two youngsters were killed in the same spot when their speeding bike crashed into a divider.

Hyderabad cyclist union appeal for safety

Following the cyclist’s death, the Hyderabad Cyclists Union has expressed grief and appealed to the Madhapur police to ensure their safety. These cyclists come from economically weaker backgrounds and rely on cycles for their livelihood due to their inability to afford a two-wheeler.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident & news! Day can’t pass over this life loss, bcos low income livelihood cyclist May I req @psmadhapur_cyb @acpmadhapur_cyb @dcpmadhapur_cyb to pls help enf (enough) so motorists realise & justice prevails,” spread the X post of mayor of BYCS for Hyderabad Santhana Selvan.