Hyderabad: Two individuals lost their lives in a road accident under the Madhapur police station limits. The incident occurred on 100 Feet Road when a speeding bike crashed into a divider.

The deceased have been identified as Raghu Babu, 30 and Aakansh, 24 from Borabanda. One of the victims died instantly, while the other succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital in Hyderabad.

The Madhapur police have registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

More details awaited.