Hyderabad: Cyclothon on cancer awareness organised by Care Hospitals

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals held a 12 km cyclothon on Sunday to raise awareness on cancer and emphasise the need for remaining active.

The cyclothon which covered the stretch between Care Hospitals Hitec City and University of Hyderabad (UoH) was flagged off by Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police K Shilpavalli, and included patients, amateur cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, physicians, and other carers.

“The enthusiastic participation of citizens in the cyclothon is a symbol of hope. It displays the unwavering commitment among people to overcome cancer,” said Shilpavalli.

Rajeev Chourey, the chief operating officer of Care Hospitals in Hitec City, stressed the value of cycling and stated that it “helps control dangerous habits like smoking and tobacco usage, which are important causes to cancer.”