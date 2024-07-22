Hyderabad: Dammaiguda municipal commish held for taking Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana caught the commissioner of Dammaiguda municipality when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man on Monday, July 22.

The municipal commissioner, S Raja Mallaiah, had allegedly demanded the amount from E Sudhershan, a resident of Ramnagar for showing official favour ie, to process the filing of the counter, on behalf of the Dammaiguda municipality and forward it to the standing council.

He had demanded Rs 50,000 and had already accepted Rs 20,000 from Sudhershan. Mallaiah had been pestering Sudhershan, for the remaining amount. The man did not pay the money and approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught him.

The bribe amount was recovered from the official after his right-hand fingers yielded positive in a chemical test. Mallaiah has been arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for ACB and SPE Cases Court at Hyderabad.

An investigation is underway going on.