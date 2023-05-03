Hyderabad: Move to demolish Darul Uloom’s arch, main gate leads to tension

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom at Shivrampally on Wednesday afternoon when authorities tried to demolish the arch and main gate of the religious seminary as part of road widening works.

The management of the religious seminary opposed the move of the authorities and prevented the authorities from bulldozing the gate and main entrance arch of the seminary.

Soon Maulana Mohd Hussamuddin Sani Aqil (Jafar Pasha) reached the spot and took strong reservations over the behaviour of the authorities. “We will not allow anyone to bulldoze the gates or the arch for any purpose. Officials assured us road widening will be done without disturbing the gate or arch, now we think they backtracked,” said Jafar Pasha.

He came down heavily on the state government and administration for taking the decision to demolish the mosques and madrasas for different purposes. Jafar Pasha warned of a massive protest if the government fails to properly tackle such issues.

The authorities held a discussion with the management of the seminary and went away. Maulana Jafar Pasha asked the Muslim leadership to stand with them and raise their voice against the action of the authorities.

The Mailardevpally police reached the spot and posted a picket to prevent any trouble.

Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom Hyderabad Islamic Seminary is located at Shivrampally Road in the city. It is one of the leading educational institutions in South India and is considered one of the top Islamic educational institutions in India. It was started by the late Grand Sufi of Hyderabad Deccan, Maulana Mohammed Hameeduddin Husami Aqil in 1965.

It has a very large Library which contains historical and Islamic manuscripts. The most important attraction in this library is the copy of hand written Holy Quran of Rashidun Caliph Ht Uthman ibn Affan period.