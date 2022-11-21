Hyderabad DAV rape case: Chargesheet to be filed by month end

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Sunday said that they would file the chargesheet in the DAV school rape case by the end of November.

The police are relying on the confession of the accused during interrogation, which was also accepted by the court. The authorities claimed they could not gather evidence from the darkroom of the school, where the 4-year-old girl was assaulted.

The incident occurred on October 17, it came to light after the victim complained of pain in her private parts to her parents. Following an agitation by the parents at the DAV school, the police arrested the accused Rajni Kumar, and the principal, Madhvi Reddy.

“The investigation is almost complete and we will be filing the chargesheet by the end of this month. We acquired CCTV footage from the school premises but did not find much-supporting evidence from it. Also, there are no eyewitnesses,” a police official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“We are confident that the court will find the accused guilty and sentence him to 20 years,” he added. The accused person, Rajani Kumar, worked as a driver for the DAV school’s principal at Banjara Hills. Kumar was reportedly entering the digital classroom of the school frequently and is alleged to have misbehaved with the female students by inappropriately touching them.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under sections 364, 376 (a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act.

The DAV school principal was also booked by the city police for negligence (allowing the driver to enter classrooms).