Hyderabad: DAV school driver booked for sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the car driver of a school principal at Banjara Hills. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under sections 364, 376 (a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and of the POSCO act.

Several parents also turned up the station demanding action from the cops on the same night.

The accused person, identified as Rajani Kumar, worked as the driver of the DAV school’s principal at Banjara Hills. Kumar was reportedly entering into the digital classroom of the school frequently and is alleged to have misbehaved with the female students by inappropriately touching them.

A girl complained about it to her parents, who persistently asked about what transpired when the girl was seemingly disturbed. When she told the parents about the sexual abuse in the school by Rajani Kumar, her parents and relatives rushed to DAV School.

They caught hold of the driver and reportedly thrashed him using sticks. On getting to know about the incident, the Banjara Hills police reached the school and took the driver into custody. The Banjara Hills police has registered a case and is verifying the feed from surveillance cameras.