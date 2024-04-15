Hyderabad: DCA inspector arrested by ACB for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here caught an inspector of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) red handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 18,000 to process a license for a pharmacy at a charitable hospital.

The accused officer, Koorelli Someshwar, works as a drug inspector for the DCA and is incharge for the Miryalaguda area, Nalgonda zone. He was caught by the ACB when he accepted the bribe from one C Saidi Reddy, who is the hospital maintenance in-charge of Nukala Venkat Reddy Charitable Hospital, Kothagudem village, Nalgonda.

The bribe amount was recovered by ACB officials from a brown leather bag pocket of the accused officer of the DCA. The contact portion of the bag yielded a positive result in a chemical test, said a press release from the ACB.

The accused officer has been arrested and was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases Hyderabad.