Hyderabad: DCA officials seize mislabelled medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana officials, detected and seized certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘Pneumonia’ and ‘Diabetes’.

“Such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” DCA said in a press release.

During the special drive conducted on Thursday to detect medicines sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials detected Ortho Win Gold Oil, an Ayurvedic medicine, manufactured by Pharma Research Lab, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘Pneumonia’, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Gandipet, Rangareddy district.

“Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, with a fine, or with both,” it further said.