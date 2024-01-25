Hyderabad: DCA raids SL Health Care for making drugs on food license

Hyderabad: The officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided SL Health Care in Kukatpally on Wednesday, January 24, for manufacturing medicines under a food license (FSSAI) and seized the stock worth Rs 2.90 lakh.

During the raid, DCA officials found that the firm illegally manufactured and sold two products, ORTHO-D and Pregavit-M, under a food license (FSSAI), falsely claiming them as food products or nutraceuticals.

DCA officials seized sale invoices, stereos, and printed aluminum foil regarding two products.

The SL Health Care sold the drug ‘ORTHO-D’ to Balaji Pharma in Narasaraopet, and the drug ‘Pregavit-M’ to Unity Drugs as per the sales invoices.

Officials said, “These ‘medicines’ shall be manufactured only under a ‘drug license’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ prescribed under Schedule-M of the Drugs Rules, and shall meet the quality standards prescribed in ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia’ mandatorily.”

“The drugs that are falsely manufactured and sold under a food license are not manufactured in accordance with ‘Good Manufacturing Practices and also fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia, and such products may have serious implications for patients’ health,” they warned.