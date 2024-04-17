Hyderabad: DCA seizes Altacold med for false claim on treating fever

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a store and seized the medicine ‘ALTACOLD Suspension,’ for misleading claims with regard to treating fever. The medicine was detected by DCA officials at a medical shop situated in Attapur, Rajendranagar.

The medicine was circulating in the market in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special raids conducted on Tuesday by DCA officials from the Serilingampally Zone, it was found that the medicine detected ‘ ALTACOLD Suspension,’ is being manufactured by Candour Pharmaceuticals in Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh. The product is marketed by Altavista Healthcare , Bangalore. The label of the product bears a misleading claim stating that it is indicated for the treatment of ‘fever’, said the DCA in a press release.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and

Fever is indeed a symptom, typically indicating that the body is fighting off an infection or some other underlying condition. Medicines such as ‘paracetamol’ can help to alleviate discomfort associated with fever, but they don’t directly address the underlying cause of the fever.

Hence medicines, including Paracetamol, cannot claim that they treat ‘fevers’ in general, as they don’t cure the underlying condition responsible for the fever, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general of the DCA.

