Hyderabad: DCA seizes Ayurvedic tablet with false medical claim

Hyderabad: An Ayurvedic tablet with a misleading or false claim of treating rheumatism was seized from a store in Gandipet by officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA). The ‘medicine’, called ‘Panion Tablets’, was detected by DCA officials during a raid.

The Ayurvedic medicine was found to be circulating in the market with a misleading claim on its label that it treats rheumatism, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, said DCA director general VB Kamalasan Reddy. The said ‘medicine’ was detected by DCA officials at Puppalguda, Gandipet. Stocks were seized during the raid

During special raids conducted on March 27, DCA officials from the Serilingampally zone detected the Ayurvedic ‘medicine’. It was found to be manufactured by Win Trust Pharmaceuticals Ltd., in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The label of the Ayurvedic tablet has a misleading claim stating that it is indicated for the treatment of ‘Rheumatic Arthritis, Gout, Osteoarthritis & Fibreatitis ‘, said Kamalasan Reddy. The advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of rheumatism is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

D. Swetha Bindu, Drugs Inspector, Gandipet, carried out the raid under the supervision of K. Anil Kumar, Assistant Director, Serilingampally. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.