Hyderabad: DCM van overturns as road in Begum Bazar caves in

Hyderabad: A DCM van overturned at Begum Bazaar Chandanwadi after a portion of road caved-in on Saturday.

The DCM carrying a load was on its way to Goshamahal when it overturned after the road portion caved in and it’s rear tyre landed in the big crater. The incident happened near Srinivasa Enterprises at Chandanwadi Goshamahal.

On being informed, the Begum Bazaar police arrived at the spot and informed the GHMC officials. The DRF team of GHMC, after inspection, said the slab of a Nala caved in due to the load.

The vehicle was removed with help of a crane.