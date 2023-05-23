Hyderabad: DCP holds meet with cab service providers over safety measures

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde B K has asked vehicle owners to register or renew registration numbers by updating their contact and other details.

The senior police officer held a meeting with cab operators and union leaders of motor cab vehicles and discussed various ways to increase the safety and security of passengers.

He asked them to pay attention to passenger grievances, allocation of parking spaces and violations, cancellation of rides, drunken driving, and free left violation.

He asked the attendees to conduct a thorough background check of new joiners. A database should be maintained and used in case of emergency. Vehicles belonging to other states should avoid engaging in motor cab services in the city. The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines should be religiously followed by cab service providers.

The DCP also reviewed the progress of ‘MY CAB IS SAFE’, a project introduced in the city to curb illegal activities. “Citizens are advised to use services of cabs with “MY CAB IS SAFE” sticker,” the DCP said.

The meeting was held in Traffic Conference Hall, Basheerbagh on Tuesday.