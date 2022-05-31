Hyderabad: Dead bodies of a family found in Kurmalguda Lake

Hyderabad: Four members of a family died by suicide at Kurmalguda, near Adibatla under the Rachakonda commissionerate. The victims from the city’s Santosh Nagar leaped into the Kurmalguda lake.

The diseases were identified Khuddus Pasha, his wife Fatima Begum, and their daughters Firdouse Begum and Kheman Begum, residents of Santosh Nagar.

Adibatla inspector, P. Narender told to Siasat.com that the family took such drastic steps owing to the financial crisis. The bodies of the couple and their children were recovered from the lake and transported for postmortem examination.

The family had previously resided in Shaheen Nagar in Kurmalguda, which is Fatima’s maternal home, according to the officer. They relocated to the city for work a few months ago. According to investigations, the couple had a small financial disagreement on Monday evening and left the house on a bike with their children.

Meanwhile, residents near Kurmalguda Lake spotted a couple and their children plunging into the lake late at night and contacted authorities.

By midnight, their bodies had been located. Quddus was recognized and his family members were contacted after authorities used a bike recovered near the lake to identify him. The case has been filed and an additional investigation is underway.