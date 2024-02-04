Hyderabad: Dead body found in a car in Manikonda, probe on

News Desk |   Updated: 4th February 2024 2:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: A dead body was discovered in a car in the Manikonda area by locals on Sunday, February 4, who immediately passed the information to the police.

According to media reports, the police identified the deceased person as Ramesh, who was an auto driver by profession.

The police are currently investigating whether the deceased person lost his life due to a suicide or a murder.

They have gathered information about the deceased person’s identity and the origin of the car through the car’s number. Local CCTV footage is also being examined.

Further details are awaited.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th February 2024 2:21 pm IST

