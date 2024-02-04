Telangana: 3 students attempt suicide in Bhuvanagiri SC hostel, 2 dead

Hyderabad: Three female students made a tragic attempt on their lives at the SC Welfare Hostel for girls in Bhuvanagiri town, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving one in critical condition.

The deceased students were identified as Kodi Bhavya and Gade Vaishnavi, while the third student, a class 10 student, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The reasons behind this incident were initially unknown.

The students were enrolled in Reddywada Girls High School in the town and were found hanging in their hostel room by their roommates, who also discovered a suicide note.

The note, purportedly mentioned that “no one believed them except the warden, Sailaja”, and expressed their despair.

The police have initiated an investigation and have questioned the hostel warden. The district education officer stated that the deceased students had allegedly attacked some other hostel mates and were called for a counseling session, after which they felt ashamed and took this extreme step.

The incident has led to a protest by the relatives and schoolmates of the students, who have alleged foul play and demanded the arrest of the hostel management.