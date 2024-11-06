Hyderabad: Deadline to avail HMWSSB OTS scheme 2024 extended till Nov

The scheme has also been extended to those who have availed the benefits of OTS scheme in 2020

State government extends deadline for payment of water dues under OTS scheme 2024 of HMWS&SB till November 30

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has extended its One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for customers till November 30, 2024.

Under the OTS scheme 2024, customers are given a leverage to pay their long-pending water dues without any interest or fine from October 1 to October 31, 2024.

Dana Kishore, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, has issued an order on Wednesday, November 6, extending the deadline for availing the OTS scheme.

The scheme has also been extended to those who have availed the benefits of OTS scheme in 2020.

