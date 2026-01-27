Hyderabad dealer promises cars at Rs 26K in viral reel, case registered

Hyderabad: A cheating case was registered against the owner of Trust Cars in Mallapur, on Monday, January 26, after he posted an Instagram reel promising the sale of used cars at Rs 26,000, but failed to produce the “cars.”

The owner, Mohammad Roshan, has multiple reels on his page, trustcars_123, where he can be seen asking people to bring their 15-year-old cars for sale at the dealership.

“A lot of people told me they need cars to learn to drive. I have brought this offer for them,” he says in the viral video and promised that all cars will have valid papers and people can take the vehicle for a test drive before purchasing.

Believing him, many turned up with hopes of owning a car with just Rs 26,000. But their excitement soon turned sour as very few cars were available.

“Mohammad Roshan failed to stand by his words; there was no sale of cars that day, which angered the people, and they approached us,” the Nacharam police told Siasat.com.

In videos that emerged, angry people resorted to stone pelting; however, police denied any instances of violence, saying the situation remained peaceful.

People standing outside the dealership complained of travelling from far away but not being able to get cars. Some also mentioned that Roshan had promised 50 cars for sale, but there were fewer than 10 cars present.