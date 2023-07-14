Hyderabad: Death toll reaches 4 in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

Hyderabad: Three more persons who suffered injuries in the LPG cylinder explosion at Domalguda died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night after one passed away a day earlier.

Padma, 53, Dhana Lakshmi, 28, and Abhinav, 7 succumbed to their burns on Thursday, whereas seven-year-old Shravanya died on Wednesday.

Seven people, all belonging to one family, sustained burns when an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Domalguda on Tuesday morning. The women in the family were lighting ‘bonam’ to offer to the deity when a fire broke out and resulted in the explosion of the LPG cylinder in the house.

The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital where seven of four died while undergoing treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.