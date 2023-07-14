Hyderabad: Death toll reaches 4 in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

Seven people, all belonging to one family, sustained burns when an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Domalguda on Tuesday morning.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 14th July 2023 1:24 pm IST
(Screengrab: TV9/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three more persons who suffered injuries in the LPG cylinder explosion at Domalguda died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night after one passed away a day earlier. 

BookMyMBBS

Padma, 53, Dhana Lakshmi, 28, and Abhinav, 7 succumbed to their burns on Thursday, whereas seven-year-old Shravanya died on Wednesday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: LPG leak leads to fire in Domalguda; 7 injured

Seven people, all belonging to one family, sustained burns when an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Domalguda on Tuesday morning. The women in the family were lighting ‘bonam’ to offer to the deity when a fire broke out and resulted in the explosion of the LPG cylinder in the house. 

MS Education Academy

The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital where seven of four died while undergoing treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 14th July 2023 1:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button