Hyderabad: LPG leak leads to fire in Domalguda; 7 injured

Hyderabad: Seven people of a family, including three children, were injured after leakage from an LPG cylinder sparked a fire at a house in Rose Colony in Domalguda on Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment where the condition of a few injured in the accident is said to be critical.

Residents alerted the police and the fire department rushed to the site and immediately doused the flames.

The fire broke out after a member of the family reportedly lit the stove. A huge explosion was followed by the fire.

The Domalguda police are investigating the matter. More details awaited.