Hyderabad: Death toll reaches 6 in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

Hyderabad: Two more persons, including a four-year-old, who suffered injuries in the LPG cylinder explosion at Domalguda recently, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night, raising death toll to 6.

Out of seven people who suffered grievous burn injuries, only one survived, who is not out of danger, as per doctors.

Also Read Hyderabad: Death toll reaches 4 in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

Vihaan, 4, who was shifted to a private hospital for treatment, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday. Her grandmother S Nagamani, 50, also succumbed later, leaving behind the lone survivor, her husband Anand.

Sharanya Sri, 6, was the first to succumb on Thursday, followed by his brother Abhinav, 7, mother Dhanalakshmi and grandmother Padma the next day.

Seven people, who belong to one family, suffered burns when an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded at their house in Rose Colony in Domalguda on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the family was preparing to celebrate Bonalu and the fire broke out after a member of the family reportedly lit the stove and a huge explosion followed the fire.

The injured were immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where out of the seven persons, six have succumbed.

The body of the deceased, who died on Sunday, was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy while the Domalguda police are investigating the case.