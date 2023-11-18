Hyderabad: Death toll rises to 10 in Bazarghat fire accident

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries here on Friday evening after suffering 70% burn injuries at the tragic fire accident that took place in the Bazarghat area. The death toll has now risen to 10.
A massive fire broke out in a four-storied residential building engulfing 10 lives, including a family of seven. The cause of the accident is slated to be the explosion of chemical bottles.
The fire broke out in a car garage on the ground floor and gradually spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents.
The DCP said that a mechanic was repairing a car when due to a short circuit fire started and diesel and oil stored in containers caught fire.
However, investigations are on to know the lapses and the exact reason for the accident. Following the tragedy, the Telangana government announced a Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the victims.