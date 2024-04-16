Hyderabad Deccan Community celebrates eid in UK’s Birmingham

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Deccan Community Association (HDCA), in collaboration with the Deccan Alumni Association of Europe (DAAE), marked a grand National Hyderabadi Eid-ul-Fitr event on April 13, 2024, in Birmingham, UK.

Gathered at the heart of Birmingham, 500 guests from various cities across the UK joined the festivity, which was overseen by Dr. Jafer Qureshi, Chairman of HDCA. The event commenced with a soulful Quranic recitation by Mohammed Sufyan Ahmed from Surah Ar Rahman, followed by a welcome by Dr. Junaid Nasiri, the program anchor.

The agenda included beautiful Quranic recitations by young talents Mehvish Mohiuddin, Maryam Shafi, Emaan Nasiri, and Manha Naisir, along with a melodious nasheed performance by Syeda Sadiya Fathima.

A highlight of the event was a poignant skit on the situation in Palestine, written and presented by Syeda Asra and supported by Mubeen Fathima. Engaging kids Maheen, Khadeeja, Mohammed, Omer, Asfiyah, Hashir, Safiya, Zachariyya, Kashaf, and Saifuddin, the skit left a lasting impression.

Ahmed Mohiuddin and Mohammed Abdul Kaleem shed light on HDCA’s activities, achievements, and future vision, while Dr. Farhan Syed presented “An Alumni Association with a Difference – DAAE.” Prof. Dr. Farooq Khan delivered the Eid message, highlighting celebration and patience in the light of the Quran. Dr. Jafer Qureshi addressed the gathering, stressing community solidarity, followed by a special prayer for Palestine by Dr. Anas Mohiuddin.

The evening prayer was led by Moulana Abdul Hadi, and Moulana Hafeedhullah blessed the gathering. The attendees relished a delicious Hyderabadi menu, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

A variety of engaging activities were arranged for the children, earning praise from all attendees. The event concluded with a vote of thanks to all HDCA working committee members, steering group members, and DAAE board of directors, led by Mr. Saifur Rehman Khan.

The Steering Committee Members included Dr. Jafer Qureshi, Mr. Mohammed Abdul Kaleem, Mr. Ahmed Mohiuddin, Dr. Junaid Nasiri, Mr. Syed Muzammil Hussaini, Mr. Syed Nizamuddin Hussaini, Dr. Shujat Ali, Mr. Saifur Rehman Khan, and Prof. Dr. Farooq Khan.

DAAE’s Board of Directors comprised Dr. Abdur Rehman, Dr. Adil Siddiqui, Dr. Farhan Syed, Dr. Farooq Khan, Dr. Junaid Nasiri, Dr. M A Moqsith, Dr. Wasif Siddiqui, Dr. Aamir Khan, Dr. Misbah ur Rehman, Dr. Nazima Waliullah, Dr. Sulmaaz, and Dr. Umair Khan.

Additionally, HDCA Working Committee Members included Mr. Asim Ali Siddiqui, Mr. Khalid Mir Mohammed, Mr. Muzammil Farooqi, Mr. Mudassir Mohammed, Mr. Dr. Anas Mohiuddin, Mr. Mohammed Afzal, Mr. Saad Rasheed Bajubair, and Mr. Irfan Ahmed.