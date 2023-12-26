Hyderabad: Deceased Swiggy agent’s kin submit docs for compensation

The family of Mohammed Rizwan, a Swiggy delivery agent who tragically lost his life a few months ago, submitted Rizwan's death certificate

Updated: 26th December 2023
Mohammed Rizwan's family members submitting documents to the officials, for CMRF application

Hyderabad: The family of Mohammed Rizwan, a Swiggy delivery agent, who tragically lost his life a few months ago, has submitted Rizwan’s death certificate, their Aadhaar cards, ration cards, PAN cards, and a copy of the FIR to the Labour Department’s special chief secretary, Rani Kumudini, on Tuesday to avail promised Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Rizwan is survived by his father and four brothers, two of whom are married.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), President Shaik Salauddin, has been actively supporting the family and has also helped them get CMRF funds, TGPWU said in a release on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced a comprehensive plan to support gig and platform workers. Speaking about Rizwan during its launch, CM said: “A Swiggy boy fell from the building after being chased by a dog and died four months ago. The previous government did not provide any assistance to the bereaved family. Governments should play a generous role during such incidents. I am giving instructions to the officials to collect the family details and provide Rs 2 lakh assistance from CMRF.”

