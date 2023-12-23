Telangana CM vows Rs 5L accidental, Rs 10L health cover for gig workers, auto drivers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy made the promise of introducing a Rs 5 lakh accidental policy for cab drivers, food delivery boys, and auto drivers and also medical care up to Rs.10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

He also instructed the officials to extend Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the family of a Swiggy delivery boy who died after being chased by a dog and falling from the top of a building.

The chief minister also assured to make available an App that is being developed by T-Hub on the lines of Ola.

He attended a meeting to find out the problems being faced by cab drivers, food delivery boys, and auto drivers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Saturday, December 23.

He enquired about the problems and challenges faced in their profession. The chief minister said that all the issues raised by them will be taken into consideration.

The chief minister said that the state government will take responsibility for providing social security.

“AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has already assured to take the necessary measures to provide jobs and social security for unorganized workers. The government will take a policy decision in this direction,” he said.

Revanth promised that the state government would study the existing policy in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addressing gig workers, auto drivers in Nampally.

“Apart from eyeing profits, the organizations should also pay attention to the welfare of the workers and employees. The government will not hesitate to take stringent action against any big organization that fails to follow the give-and-take policy. A Swiggy boy fell from the building after being chased by a dog and died four months ago. The previous government did not provide any assistance to the bereaved family. Governments should play a generous role during such incidents. I am giving instructions to the officials to collect the family details and provide Rs 2 lakh assistance from CMRF,” he said.

He advised the cab drivers, food delivery boys, and auto drivers to submit their applications either in digital format or manually in the Grama Sabhas organized from December 28 to January 6, 2024.

Revanth Reddy assured that all the applications received in Praja Vani will be resolved. IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, AICC Secretaries Rohit Chaudhary, Mansoor Ali Khan, Madhu Yashki, TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other leaders also participated in the programme.