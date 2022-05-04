Hyderabad: Decomposed bodies found, police suspect murder

Hyderabad: The naked bodies of a man and a woman were found in Kothagudem of Abdullapurmet police limits under Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts on Tuesday.

On the same afternoon, locals detected a foul smell and discovered two decomposed bodies. A scooter and a handbag were also found. The locals alerted the police who rushed to the crime scene.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police K Purushotham Reddy, a case of an illicit relationship is suspected. The owner of the vehicle – Anirudh – was found through the registration number. Anirudh said his elder brother – the victim Yeshwanth – had taken his scooter on Sunday evening and gone out. The female victim has also been identified through the handbag.

“We suspect the two were murdered and their bodies were dumped here,” said the senior police officer.

The police officer said that the victims belonged to Secunderabad. Police inquired Anirudh who told them that it was common for Yashwanth to take his scooter and be gone for a few days.

“Usually he goes out and returns after a couple of days. Since there were some Eid festivities scheduled, we thought he might have gone to a friend’s place,” said Anirudh.

He added that they were not aware of an extra-marital affair that Yashwanth was having, but noticed him spending hours on mobile talking to someone.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.