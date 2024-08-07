Hyderabad: DEET, We-hub to conduct job fair for women

Hyderabad: State government-owned Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) in collaboration with the WE-Hub will conduct a job fair for women On Thursday, August 8 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University campus.

The job fair, which starts at 9 am, has witnessed over 4,000 women’s registrations. The fair includes leading companies such as HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, MedPlus, TATA Motors, Max and GoPizza providing a wide range of job offers tailored for women.

The job fair will allow women job aspirants to connect directly with hiring managers, explore various career options and potentially secure immediate job placements.