Hyderabad: DEET, We-hub to conduct job fair for women

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 2:51 pm IST
Job fair
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: State government-owned Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) in collaboration with the WE-Hub will conduct a job fair for women On Thursday, August 8 at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University campus.

Also Read
Hyderabad to host ‘Study in US’ fair at ITC Kohenur

The job fair, which starts at 9 am, has witnessed over 4,000 women’s registrations. The fair includes leading companies such as HDFC Bank, IKEA, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, MedPlus, TATA Motors, Max and GoPizza providing a wide range of job offers tailored for women.

The job fair will allow women job aspirants to connect directly with hiring managers, explore various career options and potentially secure immediate job placements.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 2:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button