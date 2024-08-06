Hyderabad to host ‘Study in US’ fair at ITC Kohenur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up to host its own ‘Study in US’ fair at ITC Kohenur on August 16 to promote higher education in the US.

“Education USA,” a network established by the US Department of State, includes over 500 trained advisers. It aims to provide accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about studying in the US.

In India, Education USA advising centres will be hosting a series of fairs across various cities to provide accurate and up-to-date information about studying in the US.

The fairs will be held in Hyderabad on August 16, Chennai on August 17, Bengaluru on August 18, Kolkata on August 19, Ahmedabad on August 21, Pune on August 22, Mumbai on August 24, and New Delhi on August 25.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, “Students and parents, I’m thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more.”

How to register for the ‘Study in US’ fair in Hyderabad?

To sign up for the fair in Hyderabad to explore opportunities to study in the United States, follow the steps below.