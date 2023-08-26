Hyderabad: Over 3K attend ‘study in USA’ edu fair at Hitech City

Hyderabad: Over 3000 students interested in pursuing higher education in the United States registered for the ‘EducationUSA university fair’.

The fair was hosted by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) at the Novotel International Centre in Hitech City on Saturday.

It featured in-person discussions with US university representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and US Consulate visa officials.

Acting US Consul-General and Consular Chief Rebekah Drame launched the event in the city. It will be followed by an eight-city tour of India, including Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, concluding in Bengaluru on September 3.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park to celebrate diamond jubilee in October

Representatives from 40 accredited universities and colleges in the US participated, representing a diverse geographical and academic landscape.

They also offered a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.

Visa officials from the US Consulate in Hyderabad also participated in the event to answer queries about the student visa application process.

Embarked on the growing ties and strength of US-India educational partnerships, the event stands important to help students and parents make informed choices about US higher education options.

It will further allow the students to become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the United States.

“The mission of EducationUSA is, at its core, to help the millions of students it works with every year have a successful future,” said a press release.

As the United States is the most popular international study destination for Indian students, the fairs throughout India play a key role by providing students and parents with authentic and unbiased information.