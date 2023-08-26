Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park to celebrate diamond jubilee in October

"New environmental library, water ponds, flamingo ponds, and other things are waiting for visitors in the coming years," said a press release.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 26th August 2023 2:32 pm IST
Hyderabad's Nehru Zoo Park to celebrate diamond jubilee in October


Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in the city is gearing up for its diamond jubilee (60-year completion) celebration scheduled in the month of October 2023.

As a part of the celebrations, sitting areas for people have been increased in addition to security enhancement by strategically placing new CCTV cameras which ensure visitor safety.

On the other hand, toilets equipped with basic essentials, improved RO plant, beautification of lawns and gardens have been taken up.

Additionally, the plantation has been taken along nalas while animal enclosure enrichment has been made as per the requirement to improve animal health.

Desilting, cleaning, and stabilising of nalas have been made in the existing nalas and ponds covering a new culvert.

The culvert has 18 pipes of 1 meter in height, constructed at the safari park complex to overcome the flooding of excess water flow from the Mir Alam Tank.

“New environmental library, water ponds, flamingo ponds, and other things are waiting for visitors in the coming years,” said a press release.

The minister for Forests, A Indrakaran Reddy has aked for the upscaling of the zoo under the guidance of senior forest officials has instructed for upscaling of the zoo.

