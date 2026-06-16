Hyderabad defence firm supplies drones to Indian Army

The drones were received by officials from the Army’s Southern Command in Nashik.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Double-drone attack from Lebanon hits residential building in Israel
Representative image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Drogo Aerospace has delivered the first set of 41 JK 250e drones to the Indian Army.

They were supplied under a contract valued at Rs 72 crore.

The drones were received by officials from the Army’s Southern Command in Nashik.

Subhan Bakery

For the remaining units under the contract, the company has announced that they will be delivered by August.

JK 250e drones

The JK 250e drones are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other military operations.

According to the company, each drone can operate for up to three hours on a single charge, making them suitable for extended missions.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The delivery comes as Drogo Aerospace expands its footprint in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

The company recently rebranded from Drogo Drones to Drogo Aerospace, reflecting its broader focus on defence technologies, aviation, satellites, unmanned systems, and future aerospace solutions.

Growth plans

In order to support its growth plans, the company is going to set up a large drone manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

Lord's Engineering College

For the project, the Telangana government has allotted approximately 4.5 acres of land in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster.

Currently, the company employs nearly 300 people, and it is expected that the new facility, which will spread across one lakh square feet, will create another 500 new jobs.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button