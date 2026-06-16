Hyderabad defence firm supplies drones to Indian Army

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Drogo Aerospace has delivered the first set of 41 JK 250e drones to the Indian Army.

They were supplied under a contract valued at Rs 72 crore.

The drones were received by officials from the Army’s Southern Command in Nashik.

For the remaining units under the contract, the company has announced that they will be delivered by August.

JK 250e drones

The JK 250e drones are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other military operations.

According to the company, each drone can operate for up to three hours on a single charge, making them suitable for extended missions.

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The delivery comes as Drogo Aerospace expands its footprint in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

The company recently rebranded from Drogo Drones to Drogo Aerospace, reflecting its broader focus on defence technologies, aviation, satellites, unmanned systems, and future aerospace solutions.

Growth plans

In order to support its growth plans, the company is going to set up a large drone manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

For the project, the Telangana government has allotted approximately 4.5 acres of land in the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster.

Currently, the company employs nearly 300 people, and it is expected that the new facility, which will spread across one lakh square feet, will create another 500 new jobs.