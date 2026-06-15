Indian Army chooses Israeli optics system for NEGEV machine guns

New Delhi: The Indian Army has selected an Israeli company’s telescopic sight to provide a daytime optics solution for its NEGEV machine guns, the firm said on Monday.

The Indian Army chose Israeli company Meprolight’s MEPRO X6, which is a fixed 6x magnification telescopic sight designed for assault rifles, light machine guns and other weapon systems that require a combination of precision, ruggedness and high optical performance, the company said in a statement.

Meprolight will also transfer knowledge, processes, and manufacturing capabilities to strengthen the Make in India initiative.

Delivery of the sights will be conducted through Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the statement said.

“To support local manufacturing and the Make in India initiative, Meprolight has signed a comprehensive Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with RRP Defense, under which the company will transfer the knowledge, processes and manufacturing capabilities required for full production of the MEPRO X6 in India.

“RRP Defense will manufacture the sights locally and supply them to BEL, which will serve as the prime contractor to the Indian Army under the programme,” the statement said.

The sight provides enhanced target identification and acquisition capabilities, a wide field of view and dependable performance under demanding environmental and operational conditions.

The Indian Army’s evaluation process included extensive user assessments and rigorous environmental testing focused on reliability, durability, accuracy and ease of operation under demanding conditions, it said.

“The selection of the MEPRO X6 by the Indian Army is a significant milestone, and through our technology transfer partnership, we are proud to contribute not only advanced capability but also to the long-term growth of India’s defence and manufacturing ecosystem”, said Meprolight’s Senior Vice President, Golan Kalimi.

Through the combined efforts of Meprolight, BEL and RRP Defense, the project will deliver high-quality systems, long-term support and sustained operational readiness for the Indian Army for years to come,” the statement said.