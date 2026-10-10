Hyderabad-Delhi container overturns in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A container en route Delhi from Hyderabad overturned in Nizamabad on National Highway 44 on Saturday, October 10, in the morning.

The accident occurred after the container reportedly hit a median. Following the accident, the truck driver and cleaner managed to escape unhurt. After being alerted, the Armoor Police rushed to the spot and cleared the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Armoor Police said, “The exact time of the accident is yet to be known. There were no injuries in the accident.”

The police added that no case was registered regarding the accident.