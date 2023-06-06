Hyderabad: Demolition of Mahboob Chowk market commences in Old City

Hyderabad: The demolition process of the iconic Mahboob Chowk Market in the old city has officially commenced, with the aim to complete the construction of a new market in its place within the next two years. State Minister K.T. Rama Rao had directed for immediate construction works to begin after the foundation stone of the new building was laid at Mahboob Chowk. However, due to changes in the market’s design and measures to accommodate a larger number of people, the start of construction was delayed.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have stated that the demolition process will be completed during the current week, followed by the removal of debris and the commencement of construction work next week. The Mahboob Chowk Market currently consists of 198 shops, where traders have been conducting their business. Negotiations for the construction of a new building have been ongoing with the traders for several years.

Sources indicate that some traders were considering seeking a stay order from the Telangana High Court to halt the GHMC’s demolition plans. Upon receiving this information, municipal officials initiated the demolition operation on Monday, instructing most of the traders to vacate their shops within two days.

Temporary arrangements have been made to provide space for Mahboob Chowk traders to continue their businesses at Khazana-e-Aamira, Khilwat. However, these arrangements have caused frustration among the traders as they express concerns about the lack of basic facilities, such as a proper water supply. It is crucial that water supply is ensured in this temporary location.

In addition to accommodating existing traders in the new building of Mahboob Chowk Market, which is estimated to cost Rs 25 crore, steps have been taken to provide space for businesses around the Clock Tower. This initiative aims to enhance the area’s aesthetics after the construction of the new market.

News of the demolition of the historic Mahboob Chowk Market in the Old City has attracted people from surrounding areas, who have arrived to capture memories of this market on their mobile devices. Traders expressed their deep attachment to this market, as they have been conducting business here for generations, and it holds many sentimental memories.