Hyderabad: Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan likely to quit AIMIM, join Congress

The father-son duo was recently booked for alleged violation of the poll code when they took out an 'unauthorized' rally

Updated: 6th November 2023 6:52 pm IST
Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Charminar sitting MLA and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mumtaz Ahmed Khan is reportedly all set to switch his allegiance to the Congress after AIMIM refused to give him a party ticket this election.

The six-time MLA Mumtaz was told that AIMIM might not nominate him for the upcoming Assembly elections, and the party fielded Mir Zulfikar Ali from Charminar. Soon after AIMIM announced on Monday that sitting Shaikpet corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin will contest from Jubilee Hills, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan reportedly made a decision to go ahead with joining Congress, sources said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who does not favour Khan this time around, is aligned with the party’s ‘vision of introducing a younger generation’.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, now in his seventies, even suggested that AIMIM consider nominating one of his sons or nephews for the Yakutpura or Charminar ticket. But, ignoring Mumtaz’s considerations are causing a setback for the party.

Charminar police booked Imtiyaz Khan over allegations of threatening a party worker in a 2021. The father-son duo was recently booked for alleged violation of the poll code when they took out an ‘unauthorized’ rally.

